London, United Kingdom - Times Higher Education (THE) has released the 2024 edition of its African university rankings, which this year rates over 100 African universities.

The list was released on Wednesday, September 27, and sighted by Legit.ng.

University of Cape Town listed as number 1

According to Duncan Ross, the chief data officer at THE, the rankings, which were the largest ever, were based on an intensive new methodology of five pillars that included international outlook, research environment, research quality, industry, and teaching.

The number of universities in Africa participating in the 20th edition of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 has increased by 16%, from 97 in 2022 to 113 institutions this year.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) in South Africa, placed in 167th position out of 1,904 universities from 108 countries and regions, was the only university in Africa to be among the top 200-ranked institutions.

At a glance: Africa's 20 best universities for 2024

University of Cape Town Stellenbosch University University of the Witwatersrand University of Johannesburg University of Pretoria University of Cape Coast Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST) University of Western Cape Al-Azhar University Alexandria University

THE 2024 ranking: Brief profiles of Africa's best universities

Below is the complete list/brief profiles of the top 10 best universities in Africa for 2024 (according to Times Higher Education 2024 ranking):

1) University of Cape Town

The University of Cape Town (UCT) is a public research university in Cape Town, South Africa. Established in 1829 as the South African College, it was granted full university status in 1918, making it the oldest university in South Africa.

It is also the oldest university in Sub-Saharan Africa in continuous operation.

2) Stellenbosch University

Stellenbosch University is a premier African learning institution.

The university says its vision is to be Africa’s leading research-intensive university, globally recognised as excellent, inclusive, and innovative.

3) University of the Witwatersrand

The University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, is a multi-campus public research university situated in the northern areas of central Johannesburg, South Africa.

The university has its roots in the mining industry, as do Johannesburg and the Witwatersrand in general. Founded in 1896 as the South African School of Mines in Kimberley, it is the third oldest South African university in continuous operation.

4) University of Johannesburg

University of Johannesburg (UJ) is in Johannesburg Gauteng South Africa. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and online studies to students.

The vice-chancellor and principal of UJ is Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi who took office on 1 January 2023.

5) University of Pretoria

The University of Pretoria (UP) is one of Africa’s top universities and the largest contact university in South Africa.

It prides itself as "a leading research-intensive university in Africa, recognised internationally for our quality education, relevance, and impact".

6) University of Cape Coast

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is a public collegiate university located in the historic town of Cape Coast in the central region of Ghana. The campus has a rare seafront and sits on a hill overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

It operates on two campuses: the Southern Campus (Old Site) and the Northern Campus (New Site).

7) Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology

Egypt-Japan University for Science and Technology (E-JUST) was established in 2009 in Alexandria, Egypt, as a project between the Egyptian and Japanese governments. The university accepted its first students a year later, in 2010.

The university is supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Japanese Supporting University Consortium, however, the university is run entirely by the Egyptian government.

8) University of Western Cape

The University of the Western Cape (UWC; Afrikaans: Universiteit van Wes-Kaapland) is a public research university in Bellville, near Cape Town, South Africa.

The university was established in 1959 by the South African government as a university for coloured people only.

9) Al-Azhar University

Al-Azhar University was founded in Cairo, Egypt in 970 AD and despite not gaining university status until 1961, it is still technically among the world’s oldest universities.

Named after the mosque in Cairo’s medieval quarter, it was founded by the Shi’ite Fatimid Dynasty in 970 AD and was formally organised by 988 AD.

10) Alexandria University

Established in 1938, Alexandria University in Egypt was originally known as Farouk University and operated as a satellite body of Fuad University (which would later become Cairo University).

Alexandria University became an independent institution in 1942 and was renamed following the Egyptian Revolution of 1952.

