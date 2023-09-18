Washington, DC, USA - U.S. News has announced the current best global universities.

Each Nigerian institution was evaluated based on its research performance; ratings by members of the academic community around the world and in the African region; and several other factors. US News is a recognised leader in college, graduate school, hospital, mutual fund, and car rankings.

UI and 3 other universities made it to the list of US News' best global universities. Photo credit: University of Lagos

As examined by Legit.ng, below are the four highest-ranked Nigerian universities listed by US News:

1) UI (No.349 in best global universities)

Established in 1948, the University of Ibadan, UI as it is fondly called, is the first university in Nigeria.

The university, which took off with academic programmes in Arts, Science and Medicine, presently has academic programmes in 16 faculties namely, Arts, Science, Basic Medical Sciences, Social Sciences, Education, Veterinary Medicine, Pharmacy, Clinical Sciences, Agriculture, Technology, Law, Public Health, Dentistry, Economics, Renewable Natural Resources and Environmental Design and Management.

2) UNILAG (No.587 in best global universities)

The University of Lagos was founded in 1962.

The school currently has 12 faculties, namely, Arts, Basic Medical Sciences, Business Administration, Clinical Sciences, Dental Sciences, Education, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Law, Pharmacy, Science, and Social Sciences.

UNILAG, as the institution is fondly called, also offers Master’s and Doctorate degrees in most of the aforementioned programmes.

3) OAU (No.1,088 in best global universities)

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, is one of three universities established in Nigeria between 1961 and 1962.

OAU has 13 faculties and two colleges — the Postgraduate College and the College of Health Sciences— which are administered in more than 60 departments.

It was previously associated with Loma Linda University in California, US.

4) UNN (No. 1,198 in best global universities)

The University of Nigeria, commonly referred to as UNN, is a federal university located in Nsukka, Enugu state, eastern part of Nigeria.

Officially opened on October 7, 1960, the UNN has three campuses in Enugu–Ituku-Ozalla, Nsukka, and Enugu.

