Anambra state, Awka - A stray bullet from suspected cultists has reportedly killed a first-year student, Uche Joevita Chigozirim of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka, Anambra State.

According to SaharaReporters, the sad incident at the Miracle Junction area of Awka, on Thursday evening, September 14.

Stray bullet kills first-year UNIZIK student

A witness and resident of the area, Dickson Anayochi, who confirmed the incident said the victim is a student of the faculty of health sciences.

Anayochi lamented about the insecurity situation in the area while calling on the Anambra state police command to set up a checkpoint in the area.

“Please let the Inspector General of Police hear this and help us with a checkpoint around the Ifite area of UNIZIK because we are tired of complaining to the state government. It’s now a culture. We are almost used to it. It is really sad”.

How UNIZIK student was killed

As reported by Punch, eyewitnesses said the deceased student was killed when some hoodlums were trying to shoot a yet-to-be-identified tricycle operator.

The hoodlums missed their target and one of the bullets hit the student, who was on her way to the market

