Daniel, a 200-level student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state, has been killed by armed robbers

An eyewitness said the UNIZIK student had surrendered his phone to the robbers who raided his lodge but requested his SIM card

The robbers agreed to give him the SIM card but one of the mistakenly pulled the trigger while trying to remove it from the phone and shot Daniel in the stomach

Awka, Anambra state - Armed robbers have killed a 200-level student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state, identified simply as Daniel.

A report by The Punch indicates that Daniel was shot dead while trying to recover his SIM Card from armed robbers who stole his phone in his lodge.

It was gathered that the deceased was from the Department of Philosophy of the institution.

Legit.ng gathers that the tragic incident happened late Sunday, January 8, while Daniel was dragging his phone with the armed robbers that came to raid his lodge.

How the incident happened, eyewitness reveals

An eyewitness said the deceased gave the phone to the armed robbers but requested his SIM card which they agreed to give him.

One of the robbers however mistakenly pulled the trigger and shot Daniel while trying to remove the SIM card.

“Daniel obediently gave his phone to the armed robbers but requested his SIM card. The robbers agreed to give him his SIM card.

“One of the assailants, holding an already corked gun while struggling to remove the phone from a tight pack to give Daniel’s SIM card to him, mistakenly pulled the trigger. In the process, Daniel was shot in his stomach," the eyewitness said.

The source said Daniel was quickly rushed to the hospital where he died due to the excess loss of blood.

Police confirm incident

Meanwhile, the tragic incident has been confirmed by the Anambra state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

Ikenga said the police had intensified patrol and surveillance around the area.

“This is unfortunate, I got this information from the SUG president last night. Police patrol has been on since then. I urge the witness of the incident to help us with information to investigate please,” Ikenga added.

