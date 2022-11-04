Armed robbers have wasted the life of a man during an operation at the staff quarters of the University of Ibadan (UI)

Armed robbers have invaded the staff quarters of the University of Ibadan, killing Mr. Vincent Odinko, an occupant of one of the buildings.

According to a report by The Nation, the unfortunate incident occurred last Friday night, October 28, reliable sources gathered.

Meanwhile, the night marauders broke into the boys quarters (BQ) of a staff building where the man lived with his family.

The deceased worked in the SSCE Internal Unit, Ibadan branch of the National Examinations Council (NECO) until his untimely death.

How the NECO official was killed

He was said to be working on his laptop in the night when the armed bandits broke into his home.

Though details of how he was killed were unavailable as at press time, it was learned that the robbers took away the laptop and mobile phones of the occupants. The wife is said to be a member of staff of the university.

Police react

The police public relations officer (PPRO) in Oyo state Adewale Osifeso, disclosed that the command has launched an investigation to track down Odinko’s killers.

A member of the university community who spoke to the newspaper but pleaded anonymity described the development as “extremely disturbing.”

The resident wondered why an institution with perimeter fencing, good security architecture and personnel can be experiencing security breaches that even led to the killing.

Source: Legit.ng