Nigerian soldiers have captured one Lot Dauda for killing a young woman, Dorathy Jonathan in Southern Kaduna

Dauda, who was captured by troops of Operations Safe Haven confessed that he had committed the crime with one other person

Dauda said he killed Dorathy when he forcefully wanted to sleep with the victim who struggled with him on a farmland

Kaduna state - Troops of Operations Safe Haven have captured one Lot Dauda, the killer of Dorathy Jonathan in Southern Kaduna.

Jonathan was killed while fetching firewood at Afana village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state on Friday, September 1.

Dorathy Jonathan’s killer captured in Southern Kaduna Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian Army disclosed this in a statement posted on its X (formerly Twitter) page @HQNigerianArmy on Thursday, September 14.

According to the statement, the arrest is in line with Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) Major General AE Abubakar's resolve to bring all perpetrators of crime to justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The army explained that Dauda was arrested through a manhunt launched by troops, who acted based on credible intelligence.

Suspect confesses to killing Dorathy Jonathan

The suspect confessed to have committed the crime alongside an accomplice (name withheld) now at large.

“The murderer narrated that he approached Mrs Dorathy while working on a farmland and wanted to get intim*te forcefully with the victim who put up a struggle leading to her gruesome murder.”

The military disclosed that Dauda will be charged to court once the investigation is completed.

10 suspects arrested over death of missing FUOYE nursing student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the police have arrested 10 suspects in connection to the death of a 200-level nursing student of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Atanda Modupe Deborah.

The Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abutu Sunday, disclosed this via the command’s handle on X (formerly Twitter) @EkitiPoliceNG.

Abutu said the suspects were arrested and are being investigated after Deborah was found dead in a shallow grave.

Missing FUOYE student found dead

A Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) student, Atanda Modupe Deborah, has been found dead.

Atanda, a 200-level student in the Department of Nursing, was declared missing after she set out to study at night on Monday, September 4.

UNIPORT final-year student stabs girlfriend to death

A final-year student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Victor Ochonogor, has been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, Success Regha, to death in Benin City, Edo state.

The 24-year-old suspect killed Sucess at 10 Osahon Street, Ogheghe Quarters, off Sapele Road, on Monday, August 28.

Source: Legit.ng