A former lecturer, Peter Ekemezie, has been jailed for publishing defamatory statements on Facebook

Ekemezie was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment for defamatory statements against one Prof. Alex Asigbo

Prof. Asigbo said Ekemezie forged his signature when he refused to give him a witness statement

Awka, Anambra state - A magistrate Court in Awka, Anambra state has jailed Peter Ekemezie, a former lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, for publishing defamatory statements against one Prof. Alex Asigbo.

Ekemezie was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of an N300,000 fine on Tuesday, August 22, The Punch reported.

Court jails former UNIZIK lecturer for defamation Photo Credit: Court of Appeal Nigeria

Source: UGC

The former lecturer at the Department of Chemistry was charged with three-count bordering on forgery and defamation.

While delivering his judgement, His Worship, E.C. Chukwu, said he considered the fact that Ekemezie had spent one month in a psychiatric home and four months in a Correctional Centre.

Former UNIZIK lecturer forged professor's signature

The plaintiff, Asigbo, had earlier told the court that Ekemezie started writing and publishing a series of defamatory statements against him on Facebook after he refused to give the defendant a witness statement.

Asigbo added that Ekemezie also forged his signature, instead of him procuring a subpoena.

Media Adviser to UNIZIK vice chancellor, Emmanuel Ojukwu, confirmed that Ekemezie left UNIZIK several years ago.

“He left the services of UNIZIK several years ago due to inadequacies in degrees, there were several loopholes in his credentials and his matter was treated before the Council and he was sent away. Before then, he was at the Department of Chemistry”

Source: Legit.ng