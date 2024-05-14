Skiibii has shared his own side of story after he was accused of wearing and showing off a fake designer wristwatch

A man who usually spot fake wristwatch has pointed out how to identify fake ones, and he used the singer's watch as an example

After the call-out, he posted a video to show the identity of the man who gave him the fashion item

Controversial singer, Abbey Toyyib Elias, better known as Skiibii, has cried out after he was accused of wearing and showing off a fake wristwatch.

Legit.ng had reported that fake wristwatch buster had identified the watch that Skiibii was wearing in one of his pictures. He pointed out things that made the fashion item fake.

Reacting to it, Skiibii posted a video when he was being gifted the watch. In the video, a white man named Hassan gave him as he showed off to those present at the scene.

Skiibii hails Hassan

In the recording, the singer, who made a diss track for Harrysong was seen hailing Hassan. According to him, the "oyinbo" gave him a Rich Mille watch just to show him love.

Others who were present at the scene also celebrated Hassan's generosity.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have shown their reactions in the comment section after Skiibii tried to explain. Here are some of the comments below:

@sweetylyx_official:

"They suppose arrest that oyibo wey give you fake Richard Millie, then also arrest you for thinking someone will dash you that kind watch just like that."

@whitelinen's:

"Hassan is a wild boy."

@moe211x:

"Why?? Why?"

@iam_victor_od:

"This Boy no just get swag…him don come Dey explain."

@ezeqwesiri:

“Fake” doesn’t move Skibii, he faked his death once."

@maasoroju:

"Shalaye FC! You no need am.Richard Millie cost a Lambo."

@cupofbombshell:

"Richard Na Richard."

@daman_jago:

"Why in come Dey cast the man."

@iamstepee:

"They gifted him fake watch and he was busy hyping the guy that gave him embarrassment..you go explain tire."

@badboy_brain5802:

"Egbon why you sef go think say person go dash you Richard Millie just like that."

@candydaddy007:

"Na normal level even Dino sef Dey mix am."

