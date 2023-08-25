Adesina Shalom Ololade, a student of Rehoboth College, Ilorin, Kwara State, scored A1 in nine subjects in the WAEC examinations held in June 2023

He attributed his success to the discipline and academic excellence of his school, which has zero tolerance for examination malpractices

He appealed to the government to bolster reading culture among students by providing well equipped libraries

A student of Rehoboth College, Ilorin, Kwara State, Adesina Shalom Ololade, has made his school and parents proud by scoring A1 in nine subjects in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations held in June 2023.

Ololade aced English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and four other subjects with distinctions.

Ololade attributed his success to the discipline and academic excellence that his school instills in its students.

He said he was motivated to study hard, far, and wide because his school has zero tolerance for examination malpractices.

Improve reading culture

He also thanked his teachers and parents for their guidance and support throughout his education.

The brilliant boy, whose father is from Ondo State and mother from Kwara State, appealed to the government to bolster reading culture among students by providing well equipped libraries in strategic places in the society.

He advised his fellow students to work hard and have no mind for shortcuts to success, Leadership reported.

The management of Rehoboth College congratulated Ololade and his family in a statement signed by the proprietors, Engr Sam Popoola and Mrs Grace Popoola; and the chairman, board of Governors, Prof Alfred Adegoke.

They described Ololade as a sterling example of the values of the school and another addition to the growing list of successful scholars churned out by the school.

