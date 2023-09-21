FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has begun to put his words into action following the seizure of lands belonging to individuals who failed to develop them

The Labour Party presidential bannerman, Peter Obi, was a victim as the minister revoked his plot of land in the Jabi District of Abuja

Similarly, the former governor of Cross Rivers State, Liyel Imoke, was also affected by the minister's stern action

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked the Jabi District plot of land belonging to the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi and other influential personalities in the country.

As reported by Vanguard, top names like Liyel Imoke, Musa Aboki Egu, Hassan Hadejia and Ishaya Baba got their land in Maitama District revoked.

At least 167 plots of land have been revoked on the order of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Wike revokes land of political VIPs

In other areas, the lands of big names like Uffot Joseph Ekaette, Shittu Mohammed, Udoma Udo Udoma, Kanu Agabi, Niki Niki Tobi, Ishaku Bello, and others got their land revoked.

According to the report, at least 167 plots of land were revoked across Maitama, Gudu, Wuye, Katampe, Katampe Extension, Wuse 2, Jabi, Utako, Idu Industrial zone, and Asokoro.

In a notice released by the FCTA permanent secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, on Thursday, September 21, it was confirmed that the lands were revoked due to the refusal and delay of the allottees to develop them.

The notice reads:

“The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978, revoked the underlisted plots with names and titles as reflected in our records for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development.”

In his inaugural press briefing, Wike noted vehemently that his task was to restore the masterplan of Abuja and rehabilitate some of the damaged infrastructures of the mega city.

He stated that he would revoke lands not developed by the allottees and demolish structures built in areas the Federal Capital Development Agency disapproved.

FCT: Why Wike isn’t answerable to National Assembly, Falana, Adegboruwa explains

In another development, Femi Falana and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa have given distinctive clarity on the powers of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

This was in reaction to the statement of Senator Ireti Kingibe, who claims that the activities of the FCT Minister are subject to the supervision of the national assembly.

However, Falana and Adegboruwa, both interpreters of the law, said the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is only answerable to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

