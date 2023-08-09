A Nigerian girl scored nine straight A's in her West African School Certificate Examination, WASCE released by WAEC

The girl, Amaechina Chimbusomma Nwadiuto, sat for the WAEC examination at Regina Pacis Girls Secondary School, Garki Abuja

Chimbusomma also performed excellently in her 2023 JAMB-UTME, as she came out with a score of 313 in the examination

A Nigerian girl scored nine straight A's in the 2023 WASCE, which has just been released by WAEC.

The girl, Amaechina Chimbusomma Nwadiuto, is from Anambra state, but she sat for her WASCE in Abuja.

Nwadiuto got A1 in all nine subjects in her WAEC. Photo credit: Engr Mrs Ijeoma Amaechina.

Source: Original

Nwadiuto is a student of Regina Pacis Girls Secondary School, Garki Abuja.

The girl registered for nine subjects in her West African Examination Council, WAEC and she passed all of them excellently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Anambra girl clears WAEC with 9 distinctions

Nwadiuto registered for data processing, Christian Religious Knowledge, CRK, civic education and English language.

Other WASCE subjects she took are further mathematics, mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics.

Nwadiuto, the 4th of five children in her family, also did well in the 2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB exam. She scored 313.

Mother happy as Nigerian girl clears WAEC, scores 313 in JAMB

In the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations, UTME, Nwadiuto scored 60 in English, 97 in physics, 68 in biology and 88 in chemistry.

A copy of her UTME result shows that she has applied to study medicine and surgery at the University of Abuja.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Engr Mrs Ijeoma Amaechina, Nwadiuto's mother, said she is overwhelmed by the excellent performance.

"I am over the moon with excitement. I thank God for making this possible. Our God is truly good, as her name goes. He will continue to work in her favour."

Boy fails all the nine subjects in WAEC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy scored F9 in all the subjects he wrote in his WAEC.

The boy registered for nine subjects, and he failed all of them woefully.

His performance in the examination shocked some people who wondered about the reason behind his failure in the important test.

Source: Legit.ng