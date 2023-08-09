In the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), a Nigerian boy, Isa Salmanu, received an A1 in all nine subjects and is being celebrated widely

Isa, a student at Premiere Academy in Lugbe, Abuja, was also named the school’s best student for the class of 2023, in addition to scoring 347 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Isa's father, Musa Salmanu (Rtd), a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and one-time Kaduna State House of Assembly aspirant, spoke exclusively to Legit.ng about his son's stunning exploit

Lugbe, Abuja - Musa Isa Salmanu Rtd, father of the brilliant boy, Isa (Imamu) Salmanu, who shone brightly in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has identified curiosity and determination as the major contributing factors to his son's achievement.

Isa Salmanu scored A1 in all the nine subjects he sat for in the 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination.

Isa Salmanu scored A1 in nine subjects in WAEC. Photo credit: Nasir Aminu Musa

2023 WAEC star boy’s father speaks

His feat drew applause from Nigerians, especially on social media.

Speaking to Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 9, Isa’s father, Musa, said the family noticed the WAEC star boy’s exceptionality during his formative years and gave him all the motivation needed.

The proud parent told Legit.ng:

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to God) for His mercy upon us. I will say it’s his curiosity and determination as a child (that helped him attain academic excellence). Added to that is the support we give to him and the opportunities we try to expose him to.

“We also try to hear his views and then advise to the best of our ability as parents.

"We identified quite early that he liked reading and encouraged him by buying books and trying to get other opportunities for him to learn.

“In all, we see it as a mercy of Allah upon him.”

