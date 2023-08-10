In the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, a Nigerian boy, Isa Salmanu, got A1 in all nine subjects and is being celebrated widely

Isa, a student at Premiere Academy in Lugbe, Abuja, was also named the school’s best student for the class of 2023, in addition to scoring 347 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

Isa's father, Musa Salmanu (Rtd), a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), spoke exclusively to Legit.ng about his son's stunning exploit

Lugbe, Abuja - Musa Isa Salmanu Rtd, father of the brilliant boy, Isa (Imamu) Salmanu, who shone brightly in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has said he always encouraged his son to be the best he can be.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the 2023 results on Monday, August 7. Isa Salmanu scored A1 in all the nine subjects he sat for in the examination.

His feat drew applause from Nigerians, especially on social media.

WAEC star boy's father reacts

Speaking to Legit.ng on Thursday, August 10, Isa’s father, Musa, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and one-time Kaduna State House of Assembly aspirant said the family tries to motivate their golden asset.

He told Legit.ng:

“We always encouraged him, told him we believed in him, and assured him he was as good as anyone he could think of. He is a determined young man."

Asked if after Isa’s impressive JAMB score, he envisaged such a unique WAEC result, the father replied:

“He has a history of excellent performance since his days in primary school. He actually studied on a scholarship; the SNEPCO/NNPC cradle-to-career scholarship run by Shell Nigeria Petroleum. It’s a very competitive program where they take the best 2 public primary school leavers from every state and sponsor them through secondary school. They also have for public universities. So in essence I was expecting a good effort. But I’m over excited with what it turned out to be.”

