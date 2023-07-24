The management of the University of Lagos, popularly known as UNILAG, has been urged to rethink its decision to increase tuition fees

UNILAG is a prestigious a public research university located in Lagos state, south-west Nigeria

In interviews with Legit.ng, students commented on the proposed tuition fees for undergraduates

Yaba, Lagos state - Students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have called on the management of the learning institute to reconsider their decision to increase tuition fees.

Recall that UNILAG recently made a significant announcement, revealing its decision to raise tuition fees for students, The Punch reported.

Reactions have trailed UNILAG's new school fees. Photo credits: @obidiotsFC, @UnilagNigeria

Source: Twitter

School fees increase: UNILAG students bare thoughts

The vice chancellor (VC) of UNILAG, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, disclosed this development during a meeting held with representatives of non-teaching staff unions on Thursday, July 20, at the Senate Committee Chamber of the university.

According to the VC, the fees were set nationally.

Students of the institution previously paid N19,000 but the management has fixed new fees at N190,250 for students studying medicine while for courses that require laboratory and studio, students are to pay N140,250, a report by Nigerian Tribune noted.

Some UNILAG undergraduates spoke to Legit.ng regarding the 400 percent hike.

Aisha Adekoya said:

"Some are complaining, but some have paid the fees already. So you can see that it is all man for himself. May God Almighty help us all."

For another student, who simply identified herself as Denike, the 300-level student brands the development as "quite unfair".

Her words:

"The average salary is nothing to write home about, talk less of having to pay this huge school fee.

"Instead of shocking us this much, they could have at least added it little by little, not just drop this huge amount on us.

"Public education/schools is at its lowest in this country already, but at least it was giving people hope. If I am educated with a certificate to prove, I could do things differently.

"Now we are being denied that with this ridiculous system."

Denike also disagreed with people comparing countries.

She said:

"Some people are saying other nations pay just as much for their public schools. But I'd say they are ridiculously ignorant."

Source: Legit.ng