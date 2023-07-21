After a series of speculations surrounding the increment of tuition fees at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), the management has finally reacted

Lagos, Yaba-Akoka - The management of the University of Lagos says the increment in school fees was necessary due to the current state of the Nigerian economy.

The management made this known in a statement issued on the University's website on Friday, July 21.

The management said the new tuition fee will take effect from First Semester 2023/2024 academic session. Photo Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

As contained in the statement signed by the University's Public Relations Officer, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, the school hike was a careful decision made after several deliberations with parents, students, staff, staff union and alumni.

It also noted that the new school fees would take effect from the 1st Semester 2023/2024 Academic Session.

The statement reads:

"The adjustment in fees which will take effect from 1st Semester, 2023/2024 Academic Session, is in view of the prevailing economic realities and the need for the University to be able to meet its obligations to its students, staff, and municipal service providers among others."

UNILAG management calls for understanding

The university's management, however, appealed to students urging them to understand and bear with them with the assurance that they would continue to deliver qualitative learning and a conducive academic environment.

The statement concludes:

"It is also pertinent to note that the University has not increased its obligatory fees in recent years.

"Management, therefore, seeks the kind understanding and support of students and other stakeholders with the assurance of its commitment towards ensuring that students get the best learning experience."

Nigerians React as UNILAG Reportedly Increases Tuition Fees

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter have reacted angrily to the reported increment of tuition fees by the management of UNILAG.

University of Lagos (UNILAG) was said to have increased its tuition fees from N16,000 to over N100,000.

A breakdown of the proposed fee reveals that students without Lab/Studio will pay N100,750, students with Lab/Studio use will pay N140,250, and medical students will pay N190,250.

Source: Legit.ng