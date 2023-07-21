A Nigerian man who said he has two sisters who attend the University of Lagos, UNILAG, revealed that their school fees have increased

In a tweet which has now gone viral, the man, Pamilerin Adegoke, said one of his sisters now has to pay N100,750 instead of N16k

Pamilerin said the second sister in UNILAG will now pay N140,250 instead of the N21k she was paying before

A Nigerian man, Pamilerin Adegoke, has revealed how much his sisters at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, will pay as school fees.

A brief statistic posted on Twitter by Pamilerin indicates that there has been an increase in school fees in UNILAG.

Pamilerin says UNILAG increased school fees. Photo credit: Twitter/@UnclePamilerin and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Pamilerin said he has two sisters in UNILAG, and they would have to pay more now. He said one of them would pay N100,750 instead of N16k.

The second one will now have to pay N140,250 instead of N21k. He wrote:

"I have 2 sisters in Unilag. Their school fees just went up. School fees increased from 16k to 100,750 and 21k to 140,250."

His tweet has generated many reactions, with many lamenting that some may not afford the fees.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Nigerians as man says UNILAG fees have increased

@omoruyiop said:

"You can afford it. So chill with the infinity cap."

@d_problemsolver commented:

"We urge UNILAG to reconsider this decision and to put on hold the school fees increment until the economy improves."

@olasejeje_ reacted:

"But lets be honest, how do you intend to have good education and good facilities with 16k?"

@iam_Pepenazeal said:

"We're still complaining about the high unemployment rate huh, let's see the rate on how dropouts will full every street out there."

@ChukwuyemEledan said:

"Education is about to become a luxury! That Student Loan is going to hit like crack in September."

Source: Legit.ng