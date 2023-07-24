A fresh fact has emerged that tuition is free at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)Akoka, Lagos state

According to the breakdown of the new charges released by UNILAG, tuition was not mentioned in any of the fees

The charges cover registration, medical, library, Information Technology, sports, accreditation, Identity card etc

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Akoka, Lagos state - A breakdown of the new charges released by the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has revealed that the institution did not charge for tuition.

According to a statement signed by UNILAG’s registrar, Oladejo Azeez and shared on Twitter by Foundational Yorùbá Boy @Chrisbamidele, the breakdown shows that the charges were for registration, library, medical, examination etc.

"Tuition is Free": A breakdown of UNILAG's new charges shows that tuition is free in the institution. Photo Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/ Getty Image

Source: Facebook

Oladejo noted that undergraduate students of the institution will also N20,000 for utility, N30,000 for Convocation Fees for final-year students;

He disclosed that charges for mandatory field trips will be determined as the need arises.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

From 16k to 100k: Nigerians React as UNILAG Reportedly Increases Tuition Fees

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has reportedly increased its school fee from N16,000 to over N100,000.

A circular shared by a Twitter user, @Ijebu__Doctor, revealed that students without Lab/Studio use are to pay N100,750, students with Lab/Studio use will pay N140,250 while medical Students will N190,250.

UNILAG management finally reacts to tuition fees increase

The management of the University of Lagos says the increment in school fees was necessary due to the current state of the Nigerian economy.

The management made this known in a statement issued on the University's website on Friday, July 21.

“No be say anything go change”: Nigerians react as UNIBEN, UNIMAID, other universities increase fees

Nigerians have taken to social media to voice their frustration about the recent increments in school fees in some federal universities in the country.

According to SaharaReporters, some federal universities have hiked their students' tuition fees by more than 100% in the last 12 months.

List of Universities That May Increase Their Tuition Fees and Why

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that in less than a month after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the Student bill act, about three federal universities have announced increments in their school fees.

However, many of these institutions will likely increase their tuition fees in July and the subsequent months, mainly after the end of their second semesters.

Source: Legit.ng