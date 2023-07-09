BREAKING: Soludo orders immediate counseling, therapy for Mmesomma

Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo has directed that Mmesomma Joy Ejikeme, the female pupil who falsified her Unifief Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) be handed over to the State Guidance Counselor and Professor of Clinical Psychology.

Soludo, in a letter to Principal of Anglican Girls Secondary School Nnewi where Mmesoma is a student, further directed immediate commencement of psychological counseling and therapy session for Mmesomma, who on Thursday, July 6, 2023 admitted she manipulated the fake results she had been parading.

Source: Legit.ng