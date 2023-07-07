Mmesoma Ejikeme, the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, who was accused of inflating her score from 249 to 362 by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has generated lots of reactions in the recent time.

Over the year, JAMB has nabbed many candidates over manipulating their UTME results. Still, none of them is as viral as that of Mmesoma Ejikeme, a student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School (AGSS) in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Mmesoma Ejikeme: Names of Other UTME Candidates Who Inflated Their Results In JAMB History

Meanwhile, pledges from individuals and organisations, including Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, have come for her support and scholarships for her performance.

JAMB disclaimed her result and accused her of possibly belonging to a “high-level syndicate” engaged in manufacturing fake results when the Anambra State Government tried to find out.

However, since JAMB started its Computer Based Test (CBT), at least five UTME candidates have been caught in inflating their results.

Ifesinachi John - 2021

The 19-year-old claimed he scored 380 in the UTME results. John and his father, Ifenkpam, accused JAMB of altering his result. The family then petitioned the examination board, demanding N1 billion in damages and that the candidate be allowed to rewrite the exam.

Ifesinachi confessed and pleaded for mercy, while JAMB later handed him to the police for investigation.

Kingsley Unekwe - 2019

The 18-year-old confessed that he upgraded his UTME result from 201 to 269 before the panel that was set up by JAMB while probing the cases of many of the so-called "double results".

The examination board informed the public that many candidates inflated their results through scammer activities.

Adah Eche - 2019

JAMB arrested Adah Eche, a 19-year-old candidate, over alleged upgrading of his score from 153 to 290 in the 2019 UTME exams.

Eche was arrested for patronizing some people on social media who were allegedly involved in UTME result upgrading.

Cletus Kokowa - 2019

JAMB accused Kokowa of inflating his UTME result from 162 to 206 during the same year that the examination board had raised an alarm.

Kokowa was alleged to have patronized some syndicate on the social media, paying the sum of N10,000.

Rejoice Mordi - 2019

Mordi was another 19-year-old UTME candidate who was accused of falsifying her result 164 to 264 by JAMB.

A panel set up by the JAMB disclosed that the candidate paid an agent identify as Iyanu Oluwa on WhatsApp to get her fake UTME result,

