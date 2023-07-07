Senator Shehu Sani has dragged expensive schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for not producing the best students in WAEC and NECO

The former federal lawmaker said while Abuja schools are charging millions, schools in remote places are smashing WAEC and NECO exams

He added that the schools sweeping the trophies of WAEC and NECO exams are way less expensive

A former senator who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has lambasted the management of expensive schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for charging parents millions while failing to come up in West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) examinations.

Sani said while the Abuja school charges millions, less expensive schools in some remote parts of the country are sweeping the trophies in WAEC and NECO exams.

Shehu Sani blasts Abuja expensive schools for not producing best students in WAEC, NECO. Photo Credit: Shehu Sani/Tampioruobari Osaro-Mgbingbi

Source: Facebook

He stated this via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani on Friday, July 7.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Abuja Schools Charges parents in tens of millions and they are watching as Students from less expensive schools in some remote parts of the country sweeps the trophies in WAEC and NECO exams.”

15-year-old Nigerian girl scores 8 A’s in WAEC 2022, aces her JAMB papers with 351

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a young Nigerian girl, Ogunjobi Moyinoluwa Adekemi, has amazing results in both her WAEC and UTME results in 2022.

In an exclusive mail sent to Legit.ng by Taiwo Ogunjobi, Moyinoluwa had A1 in eight papers, with one B.

JAMB result: Admission of UTME’s authentic highest scorer, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, is not certain, the reason surfaces

Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere Umeh, who scored the highest mark in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), is still awaiting her West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result.

The 16-year-old Nkechinyere sat for the May/June WAEC this year (2023).

“Those who deserved their names on Maiduguri Airport”: Shehu Sani reveals 2 Nigerians ahead of Buhari

A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district, has mentioned the names of individuals who deserved to have their names on the Maiduguri Airport in Borno state.

President Bola Tinubu renamed 14 federal airports after notable Nigerian leaders on Monday, June 26. He honoured Buhari by renaming the Maiduguri airport after the Daura-born former general.

Source: Legit.ng