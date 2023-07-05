Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Mmesoma Ejikeme, has said he is oblivious about where his daughter registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Mmesoma had been accused by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of deceit

JAMB said the teenager forged her 2023 UTME result and is fraudulently laying claim to the top scorer's position

Nnewi, Anambra state - Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme, the teenager accused of falsifying her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, has said his daughter never forged and cannot forge any result as alleged by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Speaking to Premium Times on Tuesday, July 4, Romanus said the accusation by JAMB has been disturbing his daughter.

Mmesoma's father cannot say exactly where his daughter printed out her controversial UTME result. Photo credits: Innoson Vehicles, Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Source: Facebook

'I don’t know where my daughter registered for UTME': Mmesoma’s father speaks out

Ejikeme wondered why JAMB did not challenge the result since May when the daughter’s claim became public.

While the examination body insist Mmesoma scored 249 in the 2023 UTME, the girl claimed her score was 362.

His words:

“All my children are doing well. Not only her.

“This girl was taking the first position right from nursery school.”

“She cannot forge any result, and this thing is disturbing her because she was shocked.”

Source: Legit.ng