More drama has ensued in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) fake result scandal

The alleged pupil in the scandal, Mmesoma Ejikeme, admitted on live Television that she scored below 362, as earlier claimed

He stated that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was unfair, slamming her with a three-year ban

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ejikeme Mmesoma, the teenage girl accused of falsifying her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, has finally admitted scoring less than she had earlier claimed.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), through its spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed that Mmesoma had lied about scoring 362 out of a possible 400 points.

Mmesoma Ejikeme accused JAMB of being unfair for slamming her with a three-year ban. Photo Credit: Elum Julius

Source: Facebook

Her actions forced the examination board to slam her with a three-year ban from sitting for the examination.

While speaking in an interview with her father on Channels TV, Mmesoma stated that she is not to be blamed for the current situation as she maintained her innocence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She said:

“It’s not my fault that I printed my result like that, and they said that I forged my result. It’s not my fault. So, them banning it is not fair.”

Mmesoma admits scoring below 362

While speaking to Channels TV, she said she sent an SMS to the support system of JAMB but got no reply.

She said:

"...If they check their JAMB Support System, they would see that I sent a text message. They didn’t reply.

“After all said and done, I now saw that I got 249. I sent them a text message there to know what really happened — the JAMB Support System. If they go to their system, they will see it there,” Punch reported.

Ejikeme Mmesoma: Ohanaeze Youths Call for Another JAMB Test for Teenage Girl

Meanwhile, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been urged to close the case of the alleged result falsification.

The youth chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide appealed, urging the examination board to conduct another test for the suspect.

They also noted that the case is becoming embarrassing due to its adverse effects on the accused and the examination board.

Source: Legit.ng