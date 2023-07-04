The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board, JAMB insists that Ejikeme Mmesoma forged her UTME result

In a viral video, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin said Mmesoma scored 249 and not 362 as she claimed

According to Fabian, Mmesoma's actual result was manipulated after the original was sent to her through SMS

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB is insisting that Ejikeme Mmesoma's UTME result is not the original one.

This is coming after Mmesoma appeared in a viral video to explain her side of the story, insisting she did not forge her result.

Mmesoma said in the video that she has been a brilliant student all her life and that she is not capable of manipulating exam scores.

However, in an interview with Leadership TV, JAMB spokesperson Febian Benjamin said Mmesoma's result was tempered with.

He said Mmesoma scored 249 and not 362, which is seen in the JAMB slip she is carrying.

According to him, the result was forged after the original score of 249 was released to her through SMS.

Source: Legit.ng