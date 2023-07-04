JAMB's national headquarters has reacted to a claim that there are several tales of manipulation of candidates' results by some unscrupulous staff of the examination body

JAMB said in such a situation, 'victims' should visit the Servicom desk at any of its offices in Nigeria

The agency stated that another option is for any candidate with a complaint to telephone its national headquarters

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday, July 4, said Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates who are convinced that their results have been tampered with by some dishonest workers in the organisation, should officially lodge their complaints.

Legit.ng reports that Twitter user, @uc_manly, had claimed that there are several tales of manipulation of candidates' results by some unscrupulous elements in JAMB. The social media user also said that most of the victims don't know where to approach for justice.

Replying to the allegation via its official Twitter handle, @JAMBHQ, the examination body said people who have such complaints can visit https://jamb.gov.ng/support “with necessary proof”.

The agency assured the public that such cases would be treated confidentially.

JAMB wrote:

“In such situation, visit SERVICOM Desk at any JAMB office closer to you to lodge complaints or visit https://jamb.gov.ng/support with necessary proof or contact JAMB National Headquarters on 08166335513; 08123658955.

"Note that such complaints would be confidentially treated.”

3 things to do on suspected manipulation of candidates' UTME result, according to JAMB

JAMB says it stopped using printout presented by Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma in 2021

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, said it stopped using the print-out being paraded by Anambra candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme, as her authentic result in 2021.

The examination board also reiterated that the UTME result paraded by “Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma is patently fake.”

