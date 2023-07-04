The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it has withdrawn the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma

Further addressing the controversy that has trailed the young girl's UTME score, JAMB insisted that the result “paraded by the student is patently fake”

JAMB also said it stopped issuing the notification slip displayed by Mmesoma in the now-viral video after the 2021 UTME

Nnewi, Anambra state - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday, July 4, said that it stopped using the print-out currently being paraded by Anambra candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme as her authentic result in 2021.

According to The Punch, the examination board also reiterated its position that the UTME result paraded by “Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma is patently fake.”

'We stopped using the printout paraded by Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma in 2021': JAMB speaks again

In a statement by the Board’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB insisted that only Mmesoma paraded the“obsolete” notification slip out of all the candidates that sat the 2023 UTME, The Cable also reported.

JAMB's statement partly reads:

“Consequently, the Board would like to reassure Nigerians that its system was neither tampered with nor compromised as the candidate simply falsified a copy of a result slip of a candidate named “Asimiyu Mariam Omobolanle,” who sat the UTME in 2021 and scored 138.

“It is also instructive to note that the candidate, in her statement, has inadvertently revealed the rightful owner of the result she is parading when she pointed out that the QR code on the result slip showed the actual owner of the said result before she peddled a lie in an attempt to obfuscate the truth."

