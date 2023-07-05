Mmesoma Ejikeme, the UTME candidate accused of inflating her result, has reacted to her banning from writing the examination in the next three years

The candidate said it was not her fault because the results were printed from the JAMB portal and that she should not be blamed for the error

JAMB said the official score of Mmesoma Ejikeme is 249 as against the 362 she was parading and celebrated for

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate accused of forging her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, said banning her from writing the three-year examination is " unfair".

The Anambra-born girl said her "results notification" slip for the UTME exam showed that she scored 362 out of 400 and was printed from the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal, Channels TV reported.

Mmenoma Ejikeme says it is unfair to blame her for the controversies on her result Photo Credit: JAMB

Source: Facebook

But JAMB, in multiple reports, claimed that Ejikeme was parading a forged result on a template that the board had stopped using in 2021.

According to JAMB, Ejikeme's official score is 249.

Mmesoma Ejikeme speaks on JAMB 3 years ban

On Tuesday, July 5, JAMB insisted that Ejikeme's result is “patently fake”, adding that her official result has been withdrawn and she has been barred from writing the examination for the next three years.

On Wednesday, July 5, Mmesoma Ejikeme, alongside her father, appeared on Channels Television and maintained that she should not be faulted for the controversy the result has generated so far.

She said:

“It’s not my fault that I printed my result like that and they said that I forged my result. It’s not my fault. So, them banning me is not fair.”

In an interview on Tuesday, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson, said their records indicated that Mmesoma Ejikeme sent a series of messages to the board's automated telecoms system and the results that showed an aggregate of 362.

Mmesoma Ejikeme: QR Code, other security features to identify fake JAMB result

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mmesoma Ejikeme has been making the news recently over the argument on whether her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result is authentic.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) accused Mmesoma of inflating her UTME result and parading herself as the best candidate in its 2023 exam.

