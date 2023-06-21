The Ogun State House of Assembly has inaugurated its youngest lawmaker, Abdulrasheed Kashamu

Abeokuta, Ogun state - 26-year-old Abdulrasheed Kashamu, who represents Ijebu North 1, becomes the youngest member of the Ogun State House of Assembly having been inaugurated into the state parliament on Tuesday, June 20.

The lawmaker, who is the son of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu, took his oath of office along with 25 others into the Ogun 10th Assembly.

Shortly after signing the oath of office, Abdulrasheed met with Governor Dapo Abiodun and they exchanged pleasantries.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker promised to operate an open-door policy to all, regardless of party affiliations in order to ensure good representation of the people of Ijebu Igbo.

He said:

“We are entrepreneurial in Ijebu North, and creating more jobs will be my primary focus by supporting artisans, market traders, farmers, businesses, particularly the youth and women, with easily accessible loans and skill acquisition programmes.”

Kashamu graduated from Brunel University, London, where he bagged his B.Sc in International Business and Management. He also received his Master of Science (M. Sc) degree in International Financial Management from the University of Surrey. He graduated with Merit in 2018.

The young Kashamu also thanked his constituents who turned out in Abeokuta in their numbers to show their support.

“I feel overwhelmed with the love I receive from our people. I want to appreciate everyone who came all the way for their show of love, commitment and undiluted loyalty.”

Meanwhile, former Speaker Kunle Oluomo, who represents Ifo I, was also re-elected Speaker unopposed.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) was nominated by Lamidi Olatunji (Ado/Odo-Ota II), and seconded by Owodeh Waliu (PDP – Ijebu East).

