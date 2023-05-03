Lagos, Ojo - An innovation arrived at the campus of Lagos State University, Ojo, when its management launched electric scooters as alternative means of transportation inside the campus.

Unlike other campuses that adopt the use of shuttles and tricycles, the management of LASU struck an MoU with Trekk Scooters, an international e-sharing scooter platform owned by a Nigerian, Isaac Oyedokun.

TREKK Scooters is the first and only e-scooter-sharing platform in Africa. Photo: Lagos State University, Info. Official Page

Source: Facebook

According to a statement released on the University's Facebook page sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 3, the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni stated the introduction of e-scooters to the university further stamps its status as the best in West Africa.

He lauded TREKK Scooters for the partnership as he officially led other institution members to commission the e-scooter sharing platform on campus.

“TREKK Scooters offers an eco-friendly alternative" - LASU

Meanwhile, the Director of LASU Ventures Limited, Prof. Tosin Adu, also confirmed the partnership between the institution and TREKK Scooters.

He stated that the essence of the partnership was geared towards providing alternative and easy means of mobility for students during their activities on campus.

Prof Adu said:

“TREKK Scooters offers an eco-friendly alternative to the shuttle service on the Campus and allows students to unlock the scooters parked at the University Main Gate, Ojo, Lagos, pay a designated amount using the TREKK App and ride the vehicle anywhere on the Campus.”

Speaking on the partnership, the CEO of TREKK Scooters, Isaac Oyedokun, disclosed that LASU became the first public institution to adopt the e-scooter transport system.

LASU also becomes the second university in Lagos state after the Pan Atlantic University to adopt the initiative.

TREKK has been dubbed Africa's first scooter-sharing platform using the TREKK App to enable students to ride the e-scooter anywhere on the Campus.

