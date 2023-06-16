The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the law student who emerged as 1st undergraduate to obtain a 5.0 CGPA

Sawno-olu lauded Aminat Yusuf's remarkable and noted that Lagos state valued hard work, dedication and excellence

With this remarkable feat, Yusuf has become the first undergraduate in 40 years at LASU to obtain such an amazing CGPA of 5.0

For obtaining a CGPA of 5.0, Aminat Yusuf, a law student at Lagos State University (LASU), has gotten the attention of the Lagos state governor.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, June 16, congratulated Yusuf on the remarkable feat.

Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulates Aminat Yusuf, a LASU student who obtained a 5.0 CGPA.

Expressing joy over the student's outstanding academic achievements, Sanwo-Olu maintained that Lagos State will continue to support academic excellence

He however added that the student's dedication and hardwork have finally paid off.

Read what the Governor Sanwo-Olu said on his Twitter page;

"In Lagos, we value hardwork, dedication and excellence.

"Congratulations to Aminat Yusuf, a law student at Lagos State University (LASU), for achieving a remarkable feat, being the first undergraduate in 40 years to obtain a CGPA of 5.0. This is truly commendable! Your dedication and hard work have paid off.

"I am also thrilled to hear about the outstanding academic achievements of 282 students who achieved first-class honours in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 sessions.

"As a state, we will continue to reward and support academic excellence."

