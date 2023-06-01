The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), has arrested a school proprietor, supervisors, and others

FCT, Abuja - The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), has arrested school proprietors, supervisors, and others over involvement in examination Malpractice in the ongoing 2023 May/June Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

The Head of National Office, Nigeria (HNO), Patrick Areghan, made this known while on inspection to schools in Abuja on Thursday, June 1.

WAEC arrests school proprietor, supervisors. Photo Credit: WAEC Nigeria. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to SaharaReporters, Areghan added that the council’s major problem is the supervisors, who made a huge amount of money from students and parents through examination malpractice.

Areghan disclosed that the arrests were made in Maiduguri, Ibadan, Abeokuta, and Umuahia and that suspects will be handed to police and will be paraded on national televisions.

The WAEC boss stated that a total of 1,621,895 candidates registered for the examination but there is possibility of all not sitting for the examination.

Areghan explains why WAEC needs supervisors

Speaking further, Areghan explained that the examination body needs supervisors because WAEC’s staff strength of 2000 cannot mark all the examination and thus the involvement of supervisors.

He said:

“We have arrested students. In Ibadan, we arrested a supervisor, candidates and other groups. In Maiduguri, supervisors and candidates were arrested, while in Abeokuta a school proprietor who started it (examination malpractice) from the beginning of the examination was arrested along others. In Osogbo, a candidate and supervisor and so many others in Umuahia too who are involved in the illegal act were arrested.

“We have gone further by identifying and arresting the rogue operators involved in malpractice unlike last year.”

Source: Legit.ng