Persons who sat for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) from 1999 to date will now have their certificates digitally stamped

The new mode of verification of certificates by WAEC was made public by the council over the weekend

WAEC also urged all embassies and organisations to provide an email address that would be used for data sharing

The leadership of the West African Examination (WAEC) over the weekend announced the cancellation of the manual confirmation of candidates' results.

The Punch reports that a statement released by the council said WAEC had cancelled manual confirmation and stamping of certificates for candidates who sat for the council's examination, West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The statement highlighted that the council's decision follows the recently approved WAEC Digital Certificate Platform innovation.

The platform, the council said, is designed to ensure a seamless and convenient mode of availing stakeholders in the education sector of their candidates’ certificates.

It added that those who sat for WASCCE from 1999 till date would no longer be provided with manual confirmation of certificates or stamping.

The statement read in part:

“The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform allows candidates to access, download, and share their original WAEC certificates. Institutions and organisations can also promptly and securely confirm the certificates of candidates.

“Note that certificates accessed and shared through the platform are authentic and sourced directly from the WAEC database."

WAEC also said that the platform could be accessed online through the council's website, and the mobile version could be downloaded on the Android and IOS app stores.

Embassies and organisations have also been advised to provide emails for digital sharing and verification of certificates.

