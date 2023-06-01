The good people of Edo state have expressed their dissatisfaction over the recent pump price of petrol

Some residents who can't keep calm over the development took to the streets and even blocked the Benin-Lagos highway and other areas in the Benin metropolis

They are calling on the Governor, Godwin Obaseki and President Bola Tinubu to urgently reverse the fuel pump price while noting Edo residents and Nigerians can't buy petrol at N520

Some residents of Edo state have blocked the Benin-Lagos highway and other areas in the Benin metropolis.

This is as they expressed their anger over the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Edo residents protest over the increment in the pump price of fuel. Photo credit: Saturday Favour Izekor

Source: Facebook

Edo residents make 1 strong demand

The protesters who are mainly members of the Edo State Civil Society Organisation (EDOCSO), called for an urgent reversal of the fuel pump price, Daily Trust reported.

Protesters lament hardship in the land

Wielding placards with inscriptions such as “Nigerians can’t buy petrol at N520”, “We can’t buy petrol at N520 but N210”, and “Petrol must be N210 till July end”, the protesters said Nigerians were already confronted with numerous challenges, National Daily newspaper report added.

The development, however, caused gridlock, forcing commuters to trek to their destinations.

The protest was to get Tinubu's attention, they noted

Addressing journalists, former coordinator general EDOCSO Omobude Agho, said the protest was to get the attention of President Bola Tinubu so that he could look into the fuel pump price.

He added that if by Friday the government fails to address the situation, the protest will spread to other areas.

