WAEC has disclosed that 56 rogue website operators have been arrested for leaking the ongoing examination question

The examination board disclosed that dubious supervisors and parents often encouraged the act of malpractice by buying these fake questions them

Patrick Areghan, Head of National Office, Nigeria (HNO), made this known on Thursday while speaking to journalists

FCT, Abuja - The West African Examination Council (WAEC) said it has identified no less than 56 website operators who were involved in leaving its questions for the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Patrick Areghan, Head of National Office, Nigeria (HNO) disclosed the development on Thursday, June 1, during the monitoring of the examination in some parts of Government Secondary Schools, PM News reported.

WAEC announces the arrest of 56 for revealing exam question

Why WAEC Arrests 56 website operators

According to Areghan, the rogue website operators that have been identified would be prosecuted by the police as soon as possible.

Areghan blamed some dubious supervisors for some of the malpractices during the examination.

He disclosed that the standing rule of WAEC was to release the examination questions to supervisors an hour before the commencement of the exams, in order to enable them from the point of collection to the administrative point, citing distance in some schools.

But, according to Areghan, these supervisors start to snap the question papers and send them to their syndicate groups.

Latest about WAEC 2023

The HNO alleged that:

”Candidates are already in the exam hall and you are posting the questions. Sometimes, they change the front of the questions and add 2023 for exam questions of 2020.

He then blamed some gullible parents and guardians that pay for such scams and destroy themselves, adding that there is no way they can get WAEC questions.

Areghan added that WAEC has put in place some technology that would detect any form of criminal act from anywhere.

