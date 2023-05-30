Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) laid siege to the Lagos office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The two government agencies are reportedly at loggerheads over the ownership of the building

The EFCC lashed out at the DSS over the siege on the second day of a new government in Nigeria

Ikoyi, Lagos state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, May 30, described as shocking the siege by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on its office in Lagos.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the Lagos state Command of the EFCC said it arrived at its office on No. 15 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, this morning, May 30, 2023, to be denied entry by agents of the DSS who had barricaded the entrance with armoured personnel carriers.

"This is strange": EFCC

The EFCC's statement partly reads:

"This development is strange to the Commission given that we have cohabited with the DSS in that facility for 20 years without incident.

"By denying operatives access to their offices, the Commission’s operations at its largest hub with over 500 personnel, hundreds of exhibits, and many suspects in detention have been disrupted.

"Cases scheduled for court hearing today have been aborted, while many suspects who had been invited for questioning are left unattended."

The anti-graft agency said it is even more alarming is that suspects in detention are left without care with grave implications for their rights as inmates, adding that the siege is inconsistent with the synergy expected of agencies working for the same government.

