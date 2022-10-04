Lagos, Yaba - Emerging reports have it that the University of Lagos will have a new vice chancellor in a few days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Premium Times reports that a significant announcement might be made on Friday, October 7, while the incumbent chairman of the University’s governing council Lanre Tejuoso hinted that the big announcement might come up later on Monday, October 10, at the 60th-anniversary celebration of the institution.

The chairman of the UNILAG governing council, Lanre Tejuoso has hinted that a major announcement about who becomes the new vice chancellor will be made. Photo: UNILAG

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, reliable sources indicate that no fewer than seven persons are in contention for UNILAG’s number one administrative seat.

These individuals are believed to cut across the five faculties, with only one female nominee enlisted for the top position.

Below is the complete list of all seven candidates and their profile

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Folasade Ogunsola

The only female candidate on the list, Born in 1958, Mrs Ogunsola has a doctorate in Medical Microbiology.

Her second degree in Medical Microbiology is decorated with distinction honours, and she holds a diploma in Biomedical Techniques from the University of Wales College of Medicine, Cardiff, among others.

She has served in various administrative capacities in the University as the pioneer and only female Provost of the University’s College of Medicine, the acting Vice-Chancellor, and the former Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Development Services.

Mrs Ogunsola is a fellow at the Royal College of Pathologists, West African College of Physicians, National Postgraduate Medical College in Pathology, Nigerian Academy of Science, and Foundation Fellow of both the Nigerian Academy of Medicine and the Academy of Medicine Specialties.

She is also decorated with hundreds of academic publications, while she has had eight (8) doctoral students and 61 master’s students under her stewardship.

2. Timothy Nubi

Born July 27 1961, Professor Nubi is from the Estate Management department and the current director of the Research Management Office in UNILAG.

His academic profile dates back to his high national diploma certificate in Town Planning at the Ogun State Polytechnic and Yaba College of Technology.

Professor Nubi had his first degree in Estate Management at the University of Lagos and Masters and PhD certificates at the same University.

He has over 90 academic research papers, including a book titled “Home Ownership Made Easy” in 2003.

3. Imran Smith

Imran Smith is a legal practitioner specialising in Private and Property Law. The highly revered legal luminary is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and has been a Professorial Research Associate at the School of Oriental and African Studies, the University of London, since 2010.

He obtained his law degree in 1982 at the University of Lagos.

Six years later, he bagged his master’s at the Hague Academy of International Law, the Netherlands, and his doctoral degree in Law at the Oxford City Academy, Oxford, the United Kingdom, in 2018.

His glittering profile also made him a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales in 2007.

4. Abayomi Akinyeye

He is also an alumnus of the University of Lagos, where he obtained his first, second, and third degrees between 1981 and 1991.

Akinyeye joined the Department of History and became a professor in 2005. He was Dean of faculty Arts for two years from 2013 to 2015 and a member of the governing council for four years from 2012 to 2016.

He is a Fellow of the Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN), regarded as the country’s pioneer academic association.

5. Matthew Ilori

Matthew Ilori was born July 4 1963, and obtained his first, second, and third degrees from 1984 to 1998, all from the University of Lagos.

His lecturing career began in 1986 at Lagos State University as a graduate assistant in the Department of Biological Sciences and switched to the Department of Botany and Microbiology.

Ten years later, he moved to his alma mater (UNILAG), where he became a professor in 2009.

He is a recipient of many awards, scholarships, research grants and honours, including UNESCO Fellowship in Biotechnology, University of Kent, Canterbury, UK (1997), Alexander von Humboldt (AvH) Fellow, Institut fur Biologie V, Aachen Technical University, Germany (2000-2001), among others.

6. Adedotun Adekunle

Born on February 9, 1963, and bagged a B.Sc (Hons) in Botany from the University of Lagos in 1986. He also bagged his M.Sc. in Botany and PhD in Botany from the University in 1988 and 1996, respectively.

Mr Adekunle joined the University in 1989 as a Graduate Assistant at the University of Lagos became an associate professor in 2010, and is now a professor.

In 1999, he was awarded a UNESCO fellowship in Biotechnology and won the UNILAG faculty research award for the College of Medicine through the Department of biochemistry in 2006.

7. Ayo Olowe

Mr Olowe, whose comprehensive profile could not be obtained as of the time of filing this report, was a chairman of the UNILAG chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, and a former head of the Department of Finance, Faculty of Management Services, on the campus.

Source: Legit.ng