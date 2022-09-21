Oseloka H. Obaze, an aide to Peter Obi of the Labour Party, has published the former Anambra state governor's university degree.

Obaze on his Twitter page on Wednesday, September 21, shared a copy of Obi's certificate which he obtained at the University of Nsukka (UNN).

According to the document, Obi bagged a Bachelor of Art in Philosophy after completing his course at the Nigeria tertiary institution in 1984.

Obi studied philosophy at UNN (Photo: @OselokaHObaze)

The certificate was issued on the 15th of December 1984.

The politician's aide called on presidential flagbearers from other political parties to also take up the challenge and publish their certificates like Obi.

Meanwhile, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC0 certificate of Obi has also surfaced online.

The certificate revealed that the former governor started the NYSC program in 1985, a year after his graduation from UNN and ended in 1986, precisely May 1.

