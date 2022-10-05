The Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) now has a new vice chancellor in the person of Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya

Prof. Odusanya, born in 1965, was appointed by Governor Babajide of Lagos state on Wednesday, October 5

The professor of Public and Community Health is a fellow of the Medical College in Public Health and Community Medicine

Lagos state - Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya has been appointed as the substantive and pioneer vice chancellor of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu.

Prof. Odusanya's appointment was ratified in a statement released on Wednesday, October 5, by Tokunbo Wahab, the special adviser on education to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, The Nation reports.

Sanwo-Olu ratified the VC's appointment on Wednesday, October 5

Source: UGC

In the statement, Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the appointment was partly influenced by the need to ensure that there was no void in the university’s leadership while maintaining stability.

The statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Odusanya was born on February 8, 1965, a Professor of Public and Community Health and a Fellow of the Medical College in Public Health and Community Medicine.

“He holds Master of Public Health from the University of Lagos, Professor of Community and Primary Health in the Department of Community Health and Primary Health Care, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, Lagos State University."

Odusanya will take over from Oluremi Olaleye, who was appointed in an acting capacity in March.

UNILAG to announce new vice chancellor, seven candidates to jostle for hot seat

In a similar development, it was gathered that no fewer than seven candidates had been shortlisted for the vice chancellorship position of the prestigious University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos.

The new vice chancellor will have to replace the controversial Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the 13th substantive vice-chancellor of the institution.

Legit.ng gathered that an official announcement will be made on Friday, October 7, whilst the tenure of Ogundipe will elapse on Friday, November 11.

The outgoing vice chancellor will be calling an end to a 5-year tenure that started in 2017 but has been filled with a series of controversies after a long battle with the governing council of the institution led by Wale Babalakin.

Source: Legit.ng