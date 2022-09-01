The Nasarawa government has announced the resumption of academic activities in its state varsity

Nasarawa, Lafia - Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has announced that the state university in Keffi, the state capital will be resuming academic activities in due course, Channels TV online reported.

This announcement was made known on Wednesday, August 31 by the governor during a meeting with his executive council.

Governor Abdullahi Sule said his administration is on that takes education as a top priority. Photo: Governor Abdullahi Sule

Governor Sule’s announcement is coming on the heels of the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike which commenced on February, 14.

ASUU has been at loggerheads with the federal government following a series of breakdowns in negotiation for salary raise, funds for infrastructural development of universities that are members, and a host of other reforms.

The longevity of the strike has led some state universities to pull out of the union with the likes of Lagos state university (LASU), Ekiti state university (EKSU), and now the Nasarawa state university.

We will pay lecturer’s salaries – Gov Sule

Meanwhile, the governor during the announcement stated that the Nasarawa state government is ready to pay the salaries of lecturers.

The governor also confirmed that the non-teaching unions in the university have also agreed to the conditions put forward by the state and have agreed to resume activities as well.

Daily Nigerian reported that Governor Sule confirmed that available funds are available to cater for the monetary demands of lecturers and other staff of the university.

He said:

“One of the conditions they gave to us, the most important condition, is to ensure that we take over the full payment of salaries of all the staff, so that they don’t have to use their IGR.

“As far as we are concerned, we looked at our finances and we strongly believe that, based on the cash flow we have available to us and also because of the importance we attach to education, we should be able to start that from this month.”

The governor also revealed that payment will commence in earnest as the state is looking toward paying the university staff between Thursday and Friday.

ASUU strike: EKSU dumps union, announces re-opening date

Similarly, Ekiti State University (EKSU) joined the list of schools that has relinquished its membership in ASUU.

The management of EKSU urged students of the institution to resume academic activities on Monday, August 29.

According to a circular by EKSU, the decision was taken by members in key positions of the institution.

