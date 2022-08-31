Some students of Kwara State University have lost their lives in mysterious circumstances

The two students, identified as Tobiloba Daniel and Arewa Abayomi, were studying for the ongoing examination at the institution

Their colleagues, after searching for them on the school premises to no avail, reportedly went to their room in the hostel to check on them

In what can be described as bad news for some parents, two students have lost their lives in Kwara state. Tobiloba Daniel and Arewa Abayomi are both 200-level students of the Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara state.

Punch newspaper reports that they were both found dead in their room in a hostel outside the premises of the institution.

According to the report, Daniel and Abayomi were studying for the ongoing examination in the institution. They later decided to go to the hostel to continue preparations for their exams the following day.

Some students have lost their lives in a mysterious circumstances in Kwara. Photo: Kwara News

It was gathered that their colleagues observed that the duo didn’t sit for their exams the next day and were not seen on campus for three days, Vanguard newspaper added.

Going further, a student was quoted to have said that the deceased were lovers.

The student said:

“We suspect they are lovers and we became concerned when they were not seen during the ongoing examination in the university and also in their class for three days.

“It was when some of their friends got to their hostel outside the school that they found both of them dead and naked. But we suspect it is a case of poison.”

University official reacts to report

Meanwhile, in his reaction, director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, who confirmed the incident, said:

“As of now (Tuesday morning), we have no official details on the incident. We don’t even know their names but I heard about the incident. The security has not released any information on the victims but I believe that they are still working on it.”

