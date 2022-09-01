The minister of state for education, Goodluck Opiah, has announced that the planned bursary payment for students studying education will commence in 2023

Opiah said the federal government is focusing on improving the value proposition of teachers and attracting the best brains into the profession

The minister also spoke on some new measures the government has formulated for the security of students in the unity schools

FCT, Abuja - The federal government says plans are underway to introduce payment of bursary to students studying education in higher institutions with effect from 2023.

Goodluck Opiah, the minister of state for education, disclosed this during the official launch of SDG-3 and SDG-4 Independent Evaluation Reports in Nigeria at the State House Banquet Hall, President Villa, Abuja, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The federal government says it will introduce payment of bursary to students studying education in tertiary institutions in 2023.

Source: Facebook

Opiah, who represented the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, said among other strategies, the federal government is focusing on improving the value proposition of teachers so that experienced teachers can be retained and the best brains attracted into the profession.

“This is manifested in the recent elongation of years of service with some incentives including payment of bursary to all students reading education in our tertiary institutions begin ning from the next academic session," Opiah said.

The minister said that basic education provides the template upon which other higher levels of education build on.

Other measures the minister gave during the discussion segment include focusing on improving numeracy and literacy rates including the introduction of teaching at the right levels for children.

Security of students in unity schools

Opiah also spoke on some new measures the education ministry has formulated for the security of students in the unity schools.

“We are aware of the situation in the country which is a challenge and the need to safeguard our children in schools. Steps are on in this direction as we prepare for the opening of the coming academic session” he added.

