The latest development on the ongoing ASUU strike is currently not encouraging at the moment

Reports have it that some of the top lecturers in top universities across the federation have begun to tender resignation

Universities like the UNILAG, OAU, and FUTA comprise the long list of universities that has lost their brightest lecturers to the strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at present is witnessing a series of mass resignations of its members across campuses in the federation.

According to a report by the Punch newspaper, some of these lecturers have resorted into taken another job and going into farming, while others have resorted to traveling overseas to seek greener pastures.

A list of notable universities like UNILAG, OAU, FUTA, and a host of others have lost their brightest lecturers to the ASUU strike. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

Confirming this development, the chairman of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke told the newspaper on Sunday, August 21 that it was true that some lecturers have now quit their jobs in various public universities across the federation.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“So many lecturers are leaving to engage in farming and others; lecturers are tired of the treatment they’re receiving from the government and because of this, they are looking for alternatives. So many more will leave even after the strike too.

‘’I pity the country; Nigeria will be the loser for it. Instead of coming to the table; look at how they will solve the issue, rather, they believe in punishing lecturers. It’s so sad. Your lecturers went on strike, you believe they will become hungry and come back to beg. Many lecturers will also leave to venture into other areas; some are also looking at becoming self-employed.”

Over 70 percent bright lecturers resigned their jobs – ASUU UNILAG

As gathered by Legit.ng, here are the lists of universities where lecturers have resigned:

1. University of Lagos

Also confirming this development, the association’s chapter at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) revealed that 70 percent of their best lecturers have resigned from their jobs.

The chairman of ASUU in UNILAG, Dr. Dele Ashiru during an interview on Arise Television stated that the government’s attitude towards academic scholars is disrespectful and insensitive.

He said:

“The impact of the government’s insensitivity and deployment of the weapon of hunger might not be immediately known until after the strike. As I speak with you, more than 70 percent of bright and promising young academics retained by the university through mentorship have all left the country for greener pastures due to the poor conditions of service in Nigeria.

‘’Those that are left are on the verge of leaving. No government in the history of Nigeria has been so insensitive, brash and disrespectful of the best brains in the country. This is unfortunate and a shame,’’ the don lamented.”

2. University of Uyo

Elsewhere in the south-south region of Nigeria, a series of lecturers have resigned their position at the University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom.

Confirming these resignations, the ASUU chairperson in the Uyo chapter, Dr. Happiness Uduk said the stories are true.

All though she could not vividly state the numbers of lecturers who have tendered resignation, she vehemently stated that lecturers are leaving the institution.

She said:

“I cannot tell you how many there are because I am not sure about it. But I don’t think what is happening in other universities is different from ours. It is true that people are getting opportunities and leaving the system; we have heard about people who have left already.”

3. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

Down west of Nigeria, lecturers at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife have also begun to resign and relocate abroad for greener pastures.

The ASUU chairman OAU chapter, Dr Adeola Egbedokun confirmed the development but could not also give an accurate number of lecturers that have called it a quit in the institution,

He, however, urged those who also intend to move to move on stating that their exit is justified and that they cannot be blamed for it.

4. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

Also, at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta-Ogun state, lecturers have begun to call it a quit due to the ongoing ASUU strike.

The ASUU chairman at the university, Dr. Gbenga Adeleye confirmed the incident but could not determine the number of lecturers who have exited the university.

He said:

“I know that some of our colleagues have left. Some of them would say they want to go and meet their families for holidays, but we know that they will not come back.

“I can confirm to you that most people leaving often take permission that they want to go for holidays. However, they’ll not return. It’s not official because some of them go under the guise that they are coming back.”

5. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye-Ogun State

Also at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye-Ogun State, lecturers has been confirmed to have quit their positions.

The ASUU Chairman at OOU, Joel Okewale said:

“I know about two or three of our colleagues that have relocated from my own end here; I don’t know of any other person.

“I also know of one who is having a little challenge in giving due notice in his resignation, but I don’t know the update. We are having a congress tomorrow (today), if there are other people, I will have an idea.”

6. Federal University of Technology, Akure-Ondo state

The ASUU strike also plunged harder on lecturers at the Federal University of Technology, Akure in Ondo state.

Legit.ng gathered some lecturers have also called it a day at FUTA with some of them relocating abroad for a better life.

The ASUU chairman at FUTA, Prof. Oluyinka Awopetu said:

“There, of course, are lecturers that are traveling out of the country in pursuance of further qualifications.”

“It is extremely impossible to authoritatively say they abandoned the profession. Others sought way of coping in this difficult and trying time as well. One may not be able to say if they are coming back or not! If you were in their shoes and you find a better opportunity, what will you do please?”

7. The University of Nigeria, Nsukka

Also, one of Nigeria’s apex universities, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka joins the list of institutions whose lecturers have resigned their positions.

Confirming this development, the ASUU chairman, Christian Opata stated that some lecturers in the institution have delved into other practices as means of livelihood.

He said:

“I’m not aware of any for now. What I can say authoritatively is that many used this strike to find new means of making money by establishing new lines of business. I know of two people who are loaning money to members without interest. They made millions (of naira) through tomatoes, yellow pepper, and maize farming.’’

Source: Legit.ng