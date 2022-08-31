The federal government has invited pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors of federal universities to a meeting

Meanwhile, the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities (COPSUN) is calling for another union body to cater for state institutions

Going further, they also criticised Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, for referring to some state-owned universities as quacks

The federal government has summoned pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors of federal universities to a meeting slated for September 6.

This follows ASUU's refusal to shift ground and subsequent indefinitely extension of its six-month industrial action, Tribune Newspaper reports.

This also comes as the committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities (COPSUN) called for the “immediate democratisation of the membership of unions in the universities.

The pro-chancellors and VCs are to meet with the minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu to deliberate on issues concerning the ongoing strike by ASUU.

Leadership newspaper reports that the meeting is scheduled to be held at the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja.

The letter inviting the vice Chancellors marked NUC/ES/138/VOL. 64/125 was signed by the deputy executive secretary, Administration, Chris Maiyaki, on behalf of the executive secretary.

The invitation letter read in part:

“You are also aware that the non-teaching unions have suspended their industrial actions with effect from 24th August, 2022, while a final decision is being awaited from the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU)

“It has become necessary for the Governing Councils and the managements of the universities to be briefed on the decisions and actions taken by the Federal Government so far, to allow for a well-coordinated review of the situation, including building consensus around succeeding actions.”

Osinbajo reveals how to solve ASUU strike, makes strong demands from APC governors

Meanwhile, Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria, had said authorities at all levels should act fast on the country's problems.

The vice president was reported to have said this on Tuesday, August 30, when the progressives governors paid him a visit over his recent surgery.

During the visit, issues of the ongoing strike by ASUU and the country’s economy topped their discussion, a statement from the state house revealed.

Strike: Address issues, don't speak to Nigerians' sensibilities - ASUU to FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has revealed issues the federal government must immediately address to bring the prolonged, nationwide strike to a conclusive end.

ASUU's president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, noted that first and foremost, the current administration must be transparent and sincere on the lingering issues.

Osodeke went on to outline steps the government must take to resolve the problems on ground.

