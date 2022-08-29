Despite the ongoing Academic Staff Union of University strike, the Ekiti State University has announced its resumption

The management of EKSU urged students of the institution to resume academic activities on Monday, August 29

According to a circular by EKSU, the decision was taken by members in key positions of the institution

The Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti has announced the re-opening of the institution for academic activities despite the extension of the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Premium Times reports that the institution's management has directed the students of EKSU to resume academic activities on Monday, 29 August.

The management of Ekiti State University has asked students to resume academic activities despite the ongoing strike action. Photo: EKSU

Source: UGC

The announcement by EKSU's management comes hours after the national president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke declared an extension of the union's industrial action.

Despite the announcement by the institution, the ASUU chapter of EKSU has said that the school is on its own.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking earlier, Edward Olanipekun, EKSU's vice chancellor of EKSU, had hinted that the institution will defy the six-month-long strike action by ASUU.

Olanipekun also said that the decision to re-open the institution was taken by key members of EKSU.

A circular circulated by EKSU's registrar, Ife Oluwole, noted that the resumption is with respect to old students and the newly admitted ones for the 2021/22 academic session.

The circular read in parts:

“Stakeholders in Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, which included the Vice Chancellor and other Principal Officers, Provosts, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, Professors and Officers on grade level 14 and above met on Sunday, 21st August, 2022 to review the situation in the University.

“Stakeholders noted the socio-economic effects of the current strike action embarked upon by the staff unions in the University on other stakeholders (parents, students, alumni and staff) and the plea by the parents."

Top university drops classified information, next line of action to students after ASUU meetings with FG

There is no going back on the Academic Staff Union of Universities strike action, the University of Abuja chapter had said.

The chapter's chairman noted that the Federal Government is yet to redeem any of its agreements with ASUU.

According to Kashim Umaru, the 'no work, no pay' policy by the Nigerian Government against ASUU members does not hold water.

FG talks tough, reveals fresh payment plan for ASUU after 186 days-long strike

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities will not be paid for the six months they did not work, the Federal Government had said.

The decision of the FG was made public by the minister of education, Adamu Adamu on Thursday, August 18.

According to Adamu, FG will not be reneging on its 'no work, no pay' policy as a deterrent to other workers who might want to adopt strike action as a means of making their grievances known to the government.

Source: Legit.ng