There is no going back on the Academic Staff Union of Universities strike action, the University of Abuja chapter has said

The chapter's chairman noted that the Federal Government is yet to redeem any of its agreements with ASUU

According to Kashim Umaru, the 'no work, no pay' policy by the Nigerian Government against ASUU members does not hold water

The University of Abuja chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities has said that the over 100 days-long strike action will continue.

The union's branch chairman, Kashim Umaru also threw a challenge to the Federal Government to mention its efforts towards ending the ongoing strike action by ASUU.

The UNIAbuja chapter of ASUU has said that the ongoing strike action will be sustained. Photo: University of Abuja, Gwagwalada

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with journalists at the end of the union's congress, Umaru said announced that the industrial action by ASUU will be sustained.

The Punch reports that Umaru also stated that the union's congress had discussed various issues surrounding the and in turn rejected the offer presented by the FG.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He, however, added that the National Executive Council of the union will meet at the end of the four weeks ultimatum given to the government to take its final decision.

His words:

“As far as we are concerned, the federal government has not done anything to our various demands.

“The federal government should tell the Nigerian public what they have done. The two committees that were set up, the Nimi Briggs committee was set up, the Jubrin committee was set up and these committees had their recommendations.”

ASUU leadership aggrieved over 'no work, no pay' policy

Leadership reports that Umaru while reacting to the 'no work, no pay' policy by the Nigerian government said the work of lecturers is different from that of other civil servants,

He added:

"As far as we are concerned, our job is different from any other civil servant’s; it is the job you are going back to do, you are not paying for an hour you are paying for the job we have done, so it is their responsibility to pay us and if they said they are not paying us, it is a joke taken too far.

“As it is, they have not called our union and Nigerians should know that we have not been called, no invitation to our union and all that we know is the strike continues.”

FG talks tough, reveals fresh payment plan for ASUU after 186 days-long strike

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities will not be paid for the six months they did not work, the Federal Government had said.

The decision of the FG was made public by the minister of education, Adamu Adamu on Thursday, August 18.

According to Adamu, FG will not be reneging on its 'no work, no pay' policy as a deterrent to other workers who might want to adopt strike action as a means of making their grievances known to the government.

ASUU: 3 weeks after giving ultimatum to education minister, Buhari makes crucial demand

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier made an appeal to the academic staff union of the universities (ASUU) to call off its long industrial action.

Buhari made the appeal in a statement through his chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari, at a special convocation ceremony and honorary degree on Muhammadu Ndume at the University of Maiduguri.

The president said the industrial action embarked upon by the university lecturers is undermining Nigeria's development in terms of human capital.

Source: Legit.ng