Maiduguri, Borno - President Muhammadu Buhari, in an appeal, urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off the ongoing strike.

The president made the call in Maiduguri on Friday, August 12, at the special convocation ceremony and conferment of the honorary degree of doctor of letter on Alhaji Muhammadu Ndume, by the University of Maiduguri, The Nation reported.

Buhari was represented at the event by the chief of staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Gambara conveys Buhari's message to ASUU

While delivering President Buhari’s message at the event, Gambari said, “In this regard, I want to convey President Muhammadu Buhari's call for ASUU to call off their strike and return to classroom”.

The president noted that negotiations between ASUU and the government have gone far and for the lecturer to continue with the strike is counter-productive.

He stressed that the ASUU's long industrial action is undermining the country’s development of human capital.

ASUU strike enters six months

On Monday, February 14, the university lecturers embarked on an industrial action that lasted for over six months.

Other unions have joined them over the alleged inability of the government to provide them with their demands

Five months after, Tuesday, July 19, Buhari gave the minister of education two weeks ultimatum and reported back to him, but he has not made any comment until today.

