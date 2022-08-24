There are indications that ASUU will declare an indefinite strike over the government's failure to meet up with its demands

It was gathered many of the over 123 branches of the academic body have voted to go on an indefinite strike, while others are expected to submit their votes today

The national executive council (NEC) of the union will be held on Sunday, August 28, where the results of the congresses across branches will be deliberated upon

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to announce an indefinite strike as the federal government has failed to meet up with its demands.

It was learnt that most of the over 123 branches of the union have taken the final decision at their different congresses; others are expected to round off on Wednesday, August 24, The Nation reported.

ASUU sets for indefinite strike Photo Credit: @ASUU_Nigeria

Source: Twitter

A leader of the union who does not want his name to be mentioned revealed that a proposal of the indefinite strike would be adopted on Sunday, August 28, when ASUU will hold its national executive council (NEC) meeting.

Majority of ASUU branches voted for indefinite strike

According to the source, “None of the branches, including the University of Abuja, voted for anything other than an indefinite strike.”

On Monday, February 14, the union declared a month warning strike that later extended into six months.

Some of the union’s demands are the provision of funds for the revitalisation of public universities; payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA)/Earned Allowances (EA); payment of salary shortfalls; an end to the proliferation of state universities, renegotiation of a 2009 agreement; adoption of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a payment platform for university teachers and payment of non-remitted check-off dues.

