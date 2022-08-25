The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities have cautioned the Federal Government and the minister of education against drifting from issues on their agenda

ASUU's national president said that the 'no work, no pay' policy brought up by FG was never on its agreement

Emmanuel Osodeke said it is important for FG to fulfil its end of the agreement to enable children of the Nigerians to go back to school

The national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Emmanuel Osodeke, on Thursday, August 25, lambasted the Federal Government for announcing its 'no work, no pay' policy for members of the union.

Speaking on Arise Television, Osodeke said the Nigerian government through the minister of education, Adamu Adamu is planning to kill the morale of lecturers on strike by proposing such a policy.

Osodeke also warned that the 'no work, no pay' policy of the Federal Government is dead on arrival.

His words:

"No work, no pay is not on our agenda. We didn't go on strike for no work. no pay; so when I hear the minister coming on air to talk about no work, no pay... you're leaving the issues we are talking about to discuss no work, no pay.

"It is not our business, when we get there we discuss that. For now, we are no where close to no work, no pay. This is the seventh month we have not been paid, are we complaining, so why is he talking about no work, no pay?

"They (FG) should implement their agreement in the ineterst of Nigerian children, in the interest of the children of the poor who are at home, they should implement the seven items which is why we are on strike."

