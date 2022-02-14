The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday, February 14, announced its decision to embark on one-month industrial strike action.

The declaration was made by the national president of the union, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, at a press briefing with journalists.

The Punch reports that Osodeke while speaking during the briefing said the industrial action embarked upon by ASUU would be a “comprehensive and total” strike.

It was also gathered that members of ASUU's national executive council (NEC) held a series of meetings starting from Saturday, February 12.

The meeting which took place at the University of Lagos was titled NEC for NEC and focused on the sensitisation and mobilisation of lecturers and students of various universities ahead of the strike action.

The leadership of ASUU had earlier hinted that the purpose of the mobilisation is to intimate both lecturers, students of universities across the country on the reason for the planned industrial action.

ASUU, lecturers make big announcement as they accuse FG of insincerity

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities are set to embark on another industrial strike action.

Osodeke said the union has already begun a mobilisation exercise to enlighten students and lecturers of institutions of ASUU's decision.

Osodeke said the union has already begun a mobilisation exercise to enlighten students and lecturers of institutions of ASUU's decision.

ASUU declares minister Pantami’s professorship illegal

The professorship of Isa Ali Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy, has been referred to as illegality.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday, February 14, rejected Pantami's promotion by FUTO.

ASUU also vowed to sanction the VC of the university and its members involved in the minister's promotion.

ASUU leadership reveals new jobs lecturers have taken up due to FG's 'inconsistencies'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of ASUU on Wednesday, December 14, accused the Nigerian government of turning lecturers into menial workers.

Adelaja Odukoya, the coordinator of the ASUU Lagos zone made the allegation while addressing journalists at the end of the union's zonal meeting held at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Odukoya also alleged that the government is deliberately improvising university lecturers through its refusal to implement the memorandum of action signed with the union in 2020.

