Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities are set to embark on another industrial strike action

The announcement was made by the national president of the union, Emmanuel Oshodeke, on Monday, February 7,

Oshodeke said the union has already begun a mobilisation exercise to enlighten students and lecturers of institutions of ASUU's decision

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday, February 7, accused the federal government of insincerity in their agreement to implement the memorandum of action both parties signed in 2021.

According to Sahara Reporters, the national president of ASUU, Emmanuel Oshodeke, said the union would embark on another strike if the government fails to implement the agreement.

The leadership of ASUU said the Nigeria government is not trustworthy Photo: Adeyemi Martin

Source: Twitter

While noting that the union does not trust the Federal Government, Oshodeke said ASUU had embarked on a mobilisation exercise across universities in the country with a view to prepare students for the planned strike action.

Stating that the mobilisation exercise commenced in the past two weeks, Oshodeke said each branch of the union would pick a day for their participation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He added that after the exercise, findings and reports would be collated and the press addressed before the National Executive Council of the union can take a final decision on the matter.

The Punch also reported that the chairman of Kwara state University chapter of ASUU, Salau Sheu said the FG is doing everything possible to avoid its responsibilty.

Sheu said:

“It is wrong for President Muhammadu Buhari to assign two ministers to oversee the implementation of the Memorandum of Action signed last year with ASUU.

"First, the assigned ministers are not part of the agreement. Only the ministers of Finance and Education were part of the agreement."

Jubilation as ASUU gives scholarship to 22 indigent students

No fewer than 22 indigent students have benefitted from the scholarship support of the Academic Staff Union (ASUU), Ibadan Zone.

The National Treasurer of ASUU, Prof Ademola Aremu presented the cheques to the awardees.

The ceremony took place at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

ASUU leadership reveals new jobs lecturers have taken up due to FG's 'inconsistencies'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of ASUU on Wednesday, December 14, accused the Nigerian government of turning lecturers into menial workers.

Adelaja Odukoya, the coordinator of the ASUU Lagos zone made the allegation while addressing journalists at the end of the union's zonal meeting held at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Odukoya also alleged that the government is deliberately improvising university lecturers through its refusal to implement the memorandum of action signed with the union in 2020.

Source: Legit.ng