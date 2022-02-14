A meeting between the federal government and ASUU ended without a headway on Monday, February 14

Following this, the union said it will go on a warning strike that will last for a month across the country

ASUU is bitter over the recurrent failure of the government to meet its demands made on behalf of the universities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has voted to embark on a one-month warning strike following the failure of the federal government to meet its demands.

This decision by ASUU's National Executive Council (NEC) came after a deadlocked meeting with delegates of the Ministry of Labour and Employment that ran into the early hours of Monday, February 14.

The union said FG is hereby warned by the decision

Source: Facebook

The council noted that the impending industrial action is intended to warn the government as it continues to fail in keeping its promises.

An ASUU source who spoke with Vanguard on the resolve said:

“We just want to give the government a long rope hoping that it would see the need to avoid a total paralysis of academic activities in the nation’s universities. We are parents too and have our children in the system but we cannot watch and allow the total collapse of education in the country.

“Our agitation is in the interest of all and if the system is made better, we will all enjoy it. Prominent personalities in the country have waded into the matter but the government seems recalcitrant. Our National President would explain more when he briefs the press later today.”

ASUU says indefinite strike will commence, gives details

Recall that ASUU on Friday, February 4, said an indefinite strike would commence. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the chairman of ASUU, University of Jos branch, Dr Lazarus Maigoro.

The lecturers' union expressed doubts over the ability of the federal government to resolve the lingering crisis in the education sector, particularly the universities.

Legit.ng gathered that the union described as “shameful” the federal government's continued defence of IPPIS despite reported fraud in it’s implementation as allegedly indicated in the 2021 report submitted to the National Assembly by the Auditor General of the Federation.

